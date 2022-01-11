Shirley Ann Mobley, of Owensboro, died August 1, 2020. She was born Shirley Ann Westerfield and was married for years to Ray Penrod of Owensboro. They had three beautiful daughters, Shirley Ann, Martha Kaye, and Vicki Jean. The two loving sons came later, Martin Ray, and Jon Brinkley. Grandchildren of whom she worshiped, Gregory Graham, Amanda, Brittany, and Pete Cole, Dan and Alex Clark, Ashley and Mitch Penrod. She would do anything for them.
Shirley later divorced and she married Pete Mobley. Pete took Shirley and the two boys to Sorel, Canada, then Cupertino, California, which made life full of adventures for Shirley and the boys.
Shirley worked for Loral Wigs and made arrangements with Stanford Hospital to give special discounts for women and men of cancer. The wig shop even provided a free hairdresser to cut the wigs to the customers desires. Shirley loved making people feel good about themselves. Later, she found her calling for fashion, as she went to work for the fashion house, Montgomery Place of Cupertino, California.
Her love for family, clothes, and reading was her life. She was not the life of a party, she was the party! She lived life to the fullest and had a blast!! She never just existed, she lived, loved, and us kids that put her through a roller coaster of emotions. She was not perfect, no one is, but she handled every situation she was put in with a force of love and grace.
