CENTRAL CITY — Shirley Ann Shrewsberry, 70, of Central City, died at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home. Ms. Shrewsberry was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Muhlenberg County. She was a seamstress for Dame Corp., Cowden’s Manufacturing and Flynn Manufacturing. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, James Shrewsberry of Central City; companion of 48 years, Charles Owens of Central City; sisters Barbara Shelton of Central City, Kathy Shrewsberry of Bowling Green and Jackie Shrewsberry of Central City; brothers Herschel Shrewsberry of Drakesboro, Larry Shrewsberry of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jimmy Shrewsberry of Drakesboro; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ms. Shrewsberry will be private for immediate family with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented