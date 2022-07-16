GREENVILLE — Shirley Ann Strong, 83, of Greenville passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital following multiple health complications. Ms. Strong was born August 8, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. She grew up learning to do her share of work on a small family farm on 181 South of Greenville. Shirley and her family attended Woodland Baptist Church near their home. Her years of employment included working at Cowden Manufacturing Company and as a self-employed CNA private caretaker. She also started an independently owned taxi service in Greenville known as Rolling Wheels Taxi.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mabel Clara (Jenkins) Strong; sisters, Thelma Whitford and Jean Morath; and brother, George M. Strong.
She is survived by three children, Roger (Debbie) McGehee of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, Sandy (Keith) Jennings of Greenville, and Keith (Sandy Heeder) Jasinski of Greenville; four grandchildren, Jeff and Jeremy McGehee, Jennifer Bowles, and Tim Ellis; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob and Julli Bowles, Kayla and Chase Ellis, Speed and Joseph McGehee, and Olivia Walker; special great-great grandson, Wyatt Bowles; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carter Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Curtis McGehee and Bro. Paul Moore officiating. Burial to follow. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
