GREENVILLE — Shirley Ann Whitson, 81, of Greenville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Whitson was born July 9, 1939, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of New Paradise Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Murray Odell Whitson.
She is survived by her son, Keith Ray Whitson; daughters Phyllis Ann Maples and Belinda Darlene Raymer; grandchildren Emily Kristine Hawkins, Justin Nathanael Maples, Aaron Nicholas Buckman and Alexander Thomas Buckman; great-grandchildren Mallory Faith Hawkins, Meredith Grace Hawkins and Lincoln James Buckman; brothers Kenneth Mayhugh, Bobby Mayhugh and Doug Mayhugh; and sister Diane Rutherford.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chris Caskey officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
