CENTRAL CITY -- Shirley Ann Wood Melton, 75, of Central City died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 6:05 a.m. at her residence. Mrs. Melton was born in Muhlenberg County on April 22, 1944, where she lived as a homemaker and was a member of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Ray McGinley; parents, James Franklin and Bonna Mae Wood; sisters, Wanda Carter and Janie Wood; brothers, Bill Woods, James Wood, Glenn Woods; first husband, Jimmy Glenn Griffith.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Edward Melton of Central City; children, Linda (Chris) Taylor of Franklin, Tennessee, Teresa (Ken Stout) Rogers of Bowling Green, Sandra Griffith of Central City, Janice Murphy of Central City, Buddy (Tina) Griffith of Central City; grandchildren, Stephanie (Adam) Graves, Hannah (Austin) Burt, Ethan Taylor, Ted Rogers, Rebecca (Rudy) Stiltner, Erin Tompkins, Natasha Beckham, Katie Rogers, Justin (Lana) Fleming, Levi Murphy, Amber (Curtis) Fox, MaKayla (Adam) Harvey, Mikey Griffith; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Baylor, Bristol, Duncan, Ryan, Abbigail, Robbie, Tori, Isaiah, Noah, Lia, Mayson, Camdyn, Bailey, Liv, Tatum, Allison, Bentley, Oliver; brothers, Harrison (Hanna) Wood of Ozark, Alabama, Wayne Wood of Bradley, Illinois.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Larry Lile officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
