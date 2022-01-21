Shirley Ann Young Roberson, 73, of Owensboro, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on May 24, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Roy & Irene Young. Shirley retired from the Owensboro Board of Education as a bus driver. She was the assistant pastor at the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church. She loved reading her Bible, novels, and spending time with the grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Michael Wayne and David Lee Roberson; and a great-grandchild, Remington Kole Gentry.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Elvie Roberson, Sr.; children, Robbie (Teresa) Roberson, Gail (Phillip) Payne, Steve Roberson, Glenn (Lori) Mason, and Breanna Barnett; stepson, Stephen Roberson; 15 grandchildren, Candis (Hunter), Joshua (Molly), Rebecca, Corey (Kathryn), Hunter M., Natulie, Joseph, Kinsley, Jessica (John), Jennifer (Ryan), Matthew (Charity), Julia Beth, Trevor, Hunter R., and Anslee; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a stepsister, Cinda Kost-Brill.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
