Shirley Anne Bivins, 83, passed from this world to a better place June 17, 2020. She was born to Helen and Stanley Hodges on a snowy day, Nov. 3, 1936, at the Maple Hill Farm, residence of her grandparents, Josie and Marvin Hatfield, in Adair in Hancock County.
Shirley lived as a young child in Hancock County until her family moved to Maceo in Daviess County in 1941. She attended Maceo Elementary School for eight years and went on to Daviess County High School, where she graduated in 1955.
Shirley married William A. “Billy” Bivins of Yelvington, where they made their home with their two children, Tracey and Todd. She and Billy were active members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. In 1979, Billy died after a brief bout with cancer. After his death, she and the children moved to Owensboro, where Shirley would later become a member of Owensboro Christian Church.
Shirley retired from the Owensboro Public School System after 27 years. She loved growing flowers and decorating her home. Shirley also loved animals and had particular fondness for her companion cat, Itty.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley and Helen Hatfield Hodges; her husband, William Bivins; and her brother, Glenn Hodges.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Bivins Helm and husband Reggie; her son, M. Todd Bivins and wife Marilyn; the two loves of her life, her cherished grandchildren, Thomas and Tatum Wendt; her cousins, Josephine Hagan of Lewisport, Gary Hatfield of Lexington, Linda Jolliffe of New Jersey and Janet Clark of Alabama; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In keeping with public health and safety directives, the funeral service will be private. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Shirley will be entombed in Owensboro Memorial Gardens alongside her husband.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Bivins shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their guidance and wonderful care of Shirley.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Shirley Bivins may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented