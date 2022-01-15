Shirley Blandford Merimee, 88, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Shirley Blandford Merimee was born in West Louisville to the late John Elmer and Mary Ursula Hayden Blandford. Shirley retired from Pinkerton Tobacco Company.
Shirley was loved by everyone and was totally devoted to her family. Her faith was strong and her rosary was always close by. In earlier years, she spent many weekends with her family and friends camping. When the Blandford sisters got together, they always had a good time.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Gary and George Blandford, and her sister, Alice Devine.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tommy Merimee; children, Vicky (Joe) Connor, Rick Merimee, Sherry (Ray) Nichols and Dan Merimee; grandchildren, Vincent (Sarah) Connor, Angela (Michael) Puckett, Amanda Nichols and Alyssa Nichols; great-grandchildren, Jack Connor, Maitlin Puckett and Camille Connor, Ayden Puckett and Addy Puckett; her siblings, Peggy Roberts, Randall (Ginny) Blandford, Nancy (John) Lewis and Barbara Magan and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, Kentucky, 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Merimee. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Blandford Merimee and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.
com.
Commented