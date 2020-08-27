LIVERMORE — Shirley Brooks, 77, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Shirley Evelyn Hatfield was born Sept. 3, 1942, in McLean County to the late Carl and Addie Mae Shock Hatfield. She was a retired elderly caregiver and member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Nichole Nathan (Tyrone) of Gallatin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Heather DeHart (Michael), Rachel Stringer (Jacob), Cody Brooks and Jacqualine Crafton (Richard); and nine great-grandchildren, Destinee DeHart, Gage DeHart, Emmett DeHart, Alexia Willis, Lillian Stringer, Benjamin Stringer, Evelyn Stringer, Carmel Charles and Roland Charles.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Shirley’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Shirley’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Shirley Brooks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center, Resident Activity Fund, P.O. Box 39, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
