HARDINSBURG — Shirley Brown Hill, 74, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was the owner of Kentucky Specialized Haulers and a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle.
Survivors include daughter Heather Napper; stepsons John Calhoun and Homer Hill; brothers Donnie Brown and James Brown; and sisters Linda Wheatley and Vicki West.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery, McDaniels. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: McDaniels Cemetery.
Commented