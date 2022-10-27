LIVERMORE — Shirley Burden, 79, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Livermore. Shirley Warden Burden was born Dec. 27, 1942, in McLean County, to the late Leonard and Fannie “Dolly” Adkisson Burden and was married to the former Janice Earle Atherton on Sept. 12, 1977. Shirley was a lifelong farmer, a dedicated chicken producer, a coal miner and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed his daily morning meetings with the Utica Breakfast Club, gardening, hunting, fishing, horses, University of Kentucky basketball and spending time with both his friends and family, especially all of his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Burden; by a brother, Leonard “Donnie” Burden; and by seven sisters, Mary Bell “Sissy” Kossen, Joan Latham, Kathleen “Kitty” Coffman, Judy McDaniel, Nancy Logsdon, Patty Frizzell and Janice Kay Willis.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Janice Burden; three daughters, Tina Nantz (Scott) and Jennifer Kaelin (Greg), both of Utica, and Julie Burden of Owensboro; a grandson, who Shirley raised as his own son, David Burden; nine grandchildren, Adam Ranburger, Matt Abney, Lindsey Schartung, Brent Winters, David Burden, Mallory Nantz, Emily Burden, Hannah Burden, and Jacob Kaelin; two step-grandsons, Jack Gibson and John Gibson; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; four sisters, Becky Bishop of Hartford, Cherry Kuegel of Owensboro, Lynn McCann of Russellville, Alabama, and Donna Joy Fielden of Livermore; a special cousin, who was more like a brother to Shirley, Roger Gary Burden of Utica; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Tommy Webb officiated. Burial was at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in McLean County.
The Shirley Burden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, C/O Bill Miller, 1195 Barrett Hill Road, Livermore, KY 42352.
