Shirley Christian Spurrier, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Winchester, to the late Bill and Ada Christian. Shirley graduated from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and was a registered nurse. She was the owner of Mrs. Spurrier’s Patio and a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Spurrier; son William Christian “Chris” Spurrier; and brother William Davis Christian, and his wife, Juanita.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Hope Christian “Miki” Spurrier; daughter-in-law Amy Bivin Spurrier; nephew Billy Adams Christian (Amanda); and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Cates Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
