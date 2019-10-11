Shirley Clark Oliver, 77, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Daviess County to the late William R. and Amanda Wilson Clark.
Shirley was retired as a secretary with Daviess County Sand and Gravel and served as a secretary and treasurer with Riverside Baptist Church. She was a 1960 graduate of Owensboro Senior High School and attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Shirley was a member of the Goel Chapter 104 of the Eastern Star, where she served as secretary for many years. Shirley especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Oliver; and a sister, Judy Benson.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Ron Oliver; a daughter, Lori Oliver of Owensboro; a son, Ronnie Oliver, and wife Ann, of New York City; three grandchildren, Kelsey Carlton, and husband Robert, and Kendall Trower, and husband Nathan, all of White House, Tennessee, and Luke Oliver of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Tatum and Locklan Carlton, both of White House; three sisters, Peggy Eans of Owensboro, Becky Johnson of Philpot and Sandy Conrad, and husband Denny, of Baytown, Texas; and two brothers, Lyndall Clark, and wife Alisa, and Robert "Butch" Clark, all of Calhoun.
Services for Shirley Oliver will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday with Eastern Star services at 6:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Krystal Medley with Palliative Care of Western Kentucky for all the love and compassionate care she gave Shirley during her illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children--Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, #3206, Lexington, KY 40508 or Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented