Shirley Crowell, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Flint, Michigan, on Sept. 23, 1941, to the late Elmer and Bernice Baker Young. Shirley was retired from Swedish Match, where she worked for 34 years. She enjoyed reading and caring for her family.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brothers, Allen, Wayne and Bobby Young.
Shirley is survived by her children, Cheryl Crowell, Kathy Edwards, Jeri-Ann (Paul) Burden and David Crowell; her grandchildren, Cynthia (Daniel) Bouchard, Heather Crowell, Kristen Ebelhar, Brandon Ebelhar, Cassandra Hunt, Shaina (Brandon) Clark, Jessica Hayes, Eric (Rebeckah) Sapp, Cynthia Burden, Cody Dennison and Hunter Crowell; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery on Saturday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Crowell at www.haleymcginnis.com.
