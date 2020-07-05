Shirley Darlene Phelps, 70, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 12, 1950, in Ohio County, the daughter of Estil and Gracie Marie Swift Phelps. Darlene was full of life and a joy to be around. She loved to sing and play her guitar, as well as color and play games. She adored her baby doll, Peggy Sue, and took her everywhere she went.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Pharris; and two brothers, James Lewis and Eugene Phelps.
Darlene leaves behind to cherish her memory her angels of care, Strategic Partnerships; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left by visiting the Shirley Darlene Phelps memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented