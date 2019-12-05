Shirley Dean Jones, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 12, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Albert and Georgia Abrams Spurrier. She was a member of the Salvation Army and enjoyed spending time with the love of her life, Sydney May, her great-niece.
Survivors include two brothers, Doug Spurrier (Lynn) and Billy Spurrier (Judy); one sister, Nora Ann Crowe (Wendell); and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Rd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
