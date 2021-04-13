ROCKPORT, Ind. — Shirley E. Jones, 75, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Shirley served in the U.S. Army and worked as Transportation Supervisor for South Spencer School Corporation. Shirley attended Bethel Christian Center in Reo, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Donna (Henderson) Jones; his daughter, Gail Butler and her husband, Bill; and his son, Jeffrey Jones; his sisters, Wanda Stepro, Norma Goodwin, and Deloreus Wangler; his brother, Glenn Jones; many nieces and nephews.
Service: 11 a.m., Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Luce Township Fire Department.
Commented