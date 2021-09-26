LOUISVILLE — Shirley Edds Rose, 54, of Louisville, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Shirley Lin Edds was born Oct. 26, 1966, in St. Louis to Richard Fletcher and Linda Gayle Burns Edds and was married to Michael Anthony Rose on Dec. 31, 1999. Shirley was a 1984 graduate of McLean County High School, a graduate of Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta and a graduate of Brescia University. She was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church, a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma Sorority and served as a national representative for KEA. Shirley was an avid New England Patriots fan and also enjoyed swimming, sports, sewing, cooking, crafts and spending time with both her family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Richard F. Edds, who died April 3, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Mike Rose; six stepchildren, Latavyia Thomasson of Boston, Jessica Thomasson (Collin) of Louisville, Brandon Rose and Deaunte Green, both of Atlanta, DeJauna Rose of Richmond, Virginia, and Temarcus Simpson of Louisville; 9 step-grandchildren; her mother, Linda Edds of Livermore; two aunts, Gay Nell Edds and Ondra Edds; cousins Valerie Persons, Sherry Sparks, Rodney Edds (Kathy), Mark Edds (Melissa), Stephen Edds (Erin), Ricky Williams, and deceased David Edds (Sandy); and her best friend, Angie Bumpus of Livermore.
Services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Bro. Jason Bumpus officiating. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Shirley’s services will be streamed live at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneral
The Shirley Edds Rose family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 305, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
