Shirley Elaine Brothers, 81, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home. Shirley was born April 18, 1938, to the late James and Virginia Richards Huff. Shirley owned and operated Shirley's Upholstery shop. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and fish ponds. She loved her children and the Bat Heads.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was welcomed into heaven by her brothers, Buddy, Jerry and Mickey Huff.
Shirley is survived by her son, Jacky (Sharon) Jackson; daughters Debbie (Alvin) Curry, Sandy Millay and Robin (Don) Cole; her grandchildren, Christy Jackson, Brandy Crowe, Josh Evans, Annie Evans, Adam (Chelsea) Millay, Whitney (Chase) McLimore, Megan Millay, LaDonna Burden, Carl Cole and Kristie (Mike) Westerfield; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy (John) Kramer; a sister-in-law, Dianne Ballard; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Roseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
