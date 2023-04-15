LIVERMORE — Shirley Enoch 83, of Livermore, formerly of Marion, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 14, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Shirley Ann Marshall was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Union County to the late Ross Long and Amazon Edmonson Marshall and was married to Joe Ed Enoch May 20, 1962. Shirley was the owner and operator of Shirley’s Sun Tropics in Marion and retired from Siemens Corporation in Marion. She enjoyed painting and attending the Livermore Missionary Baptist Church services
at Riverside.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Enoch, who died July 18, 1985; a brother, Thelbert Ross Marshall; and a sister, Sharon Collins.
Survivors include a son, Marshall Enoch (Debbie) of Livermore; three grandchildren, Hannah Harper (Clint), Joe Enoch, and Jacob Enoch; and a great-granddaughter, Rollins Grace Harper.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Deer Creek Cemetery in Sheridan, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Shirley’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
