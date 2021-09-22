Shirley F. Holcomb, 78, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Francis and Reva Abel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Brinker and her husband, Abel.
Shirley is survived by her former husband, Larry Holcomb; three sons, Harold (Margie) Holcomb, Jeffrey (Sandy) Holcomb and Tony Holcomb; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and after noon Saturday at the funeral home.
