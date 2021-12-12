CENTRAL CITY — Shirley Faye Harris, 83, of Central City, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Heartford House Hospice Facility in Owensboro after a lengthy illness. She was born in McLean County on Oct. 11, 1938, the daughter of Ishmael Rust and Edna Alberta Turley Rust. She was a housewife, a homemaker and a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Glyndell Dale Harris; a son, Dennis Harris on Dec. 12, 1992; and a brother, Sydney Rust.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Phillip) Scarberry of Paintsville and Karen (Paul) Whitmer of Central City; three grandsons, Jeffery (Nicole) Scarberry of Paintsville, Justin (Brittany) Mathis of Central City and Brennan Mathis of Central City; one granddaughter, Devon (Jesse) Drake of Greenville; seven great-grandchildren, Lexie Scarberry, Chloe Scarberry, Charlee Crutcher, Malachi Mathis, Kaden Mathis, Paisley Drake and Tinslee Drake; three sisters, Mildred (Rodney) Adkins, Wanda Abrams and Eunice (Chris) Judd; one brother, Dr. Michael Lynn (Debbie) Rust; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by her brother, Dr. Michael Lynn Rust, assisted by the Rev. Butch Day. Burial will follow in Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
