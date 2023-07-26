Shirley Fry Mills, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 5, 1937, in Logan, West Virginia to the late Jarvey Baldwin Fry and Katie Mullins Fry. She had worked as an officer manager for Dr. Fred Reynolds, Shaw Prosthetics and Hand Therapy Plus. Shirley was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for more than 30 years, started the Greeter Program at the church, and was also a greeter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Maxwell Mills; son, Cary Maxwell Mills; brothers, Kiah Fry, Walter Fry, Harris Fry, and Ezra Fry; and a sister, Martha Goatee.
Survivors include a daughter, Laurita “Kaye” Varvel (Dewayne) of Owensboro; son, Thomas Glenn Mills (Kim) of Lexington; daughter-in-law, Sheila Mills of Owensboro; grandchildren, Bridget Prusz (Andy) of Owensboro, Kim Cox McDaniel (Brian) of Brookhaven, Georgia, Josh Cox (Danielle), Meg Mills Short (Zack), and Matt Mills of Lexington, Byron Varvel (Megan) of Owensboro and Kalea Noffsinger (Mason) of Central City; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Brady, Mason, and Sophie of Owensboro; brother, John Fry; sister, Alice Pirtle (Lanny); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 29, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
