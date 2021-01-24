BEAVER DAM — Shirley Funk Hardesty Wells, 80, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Clear Run Baptist Church and was a retired nurse’s aide.
Survivors include her children, Linda Evans, Brenda Cotton, Mark Hardesty and Danny Hardesty; brothers Bobby Funk and Carol Funk; and sisters Ellen Wakefield and Amy Sue Crane.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Clear Run Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings are required.
