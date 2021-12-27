GREENVILLE — Shirley Girvin Baker, 91, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home, where she was surrounded by family. She was born in Livermore on Jan. 20, 1930, the daughter of Isaac Henry and Ida Mae Boyken Girvin. She was a homemaker that enjoyed needlepoint and began her career after her children were grown. She was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend — a true matriarch of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Obell Baker; son Dale Baker; and sisters Judy Coffman and Ada Sue Ward, both of Crown Point, Indiana.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Joey) Day; grandchildren Leslie Day and Josh Baker; great-grandchildren Kristina and Bentley Baker with her third great-grandchild due April 2022.
She chose to be cremated alongside her husband and son. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore, officiated by Michael Simpson.
Burton Mortuary Service in Earlington provided service to the family.
In lieu of mementos for Shirley, the family asks that you consider sharing your efforts to the local Tornado Relief Fund in her name at MCLTDRC, P.O. BOX 1025, Central City, KY 42330. God bless.
