Shirley Gray Gordon Fuqua, 86, of Owensboro, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Nashville to the late Thomas and Olivia Gray. Later in her childhood, she was adopted by her loving parents, the late William and Hal Gordon of Elkton, Kentucky. It was there she met and married the love her life, William Robert Fuqua. They were married in the First Christian, Disciples of Christ Church on Dec. 26, 1952. After being an Air Force officer’s wife, they decided to raise a family in Owensboro, where he joined the orthopedic practice of Stiles and McKay.
Shirley dedicated her life as a homemaker and loving wife. She will be remembered by her family as a generous, energetic, athletic and colorful individual who loved everyone she met. She was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed being near the ocean. Many cherished memories were spent on their sailboat, named in her honor, the “Shuckee.”
Shirley loved to travel and enjoyed sharing her stories of adventure in Africa and her mission trips to Haiti. Shirley was also an animal lover, especially birds. She was an active, longtime member of First Christian Church, where she belonged to Fa-Ho-Lo Sunday School Class. Above all, she loved the Lord, her family and her country.
At the time of her passing, Shirley was survived by her daughters, Bunny Frum (Howard) of Chicago, Audrey Aull of Nashville, Kim Cotton (Ross) of Louisville, Nancy Wilson (Sam) of Owensboro and daughter-in-law Kathy Fuqua of Rochester, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Travis Filopowski, Wes and Matt Aull, Audrey and Andrew Cotton, Nick and Jack Fuqua, Bennett and Olivia Wilson; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Peeler and Gail Oakley; and one brother-in-in-law, Buddy Fuqua; along with many nieces and nephews.
At the time of her passing, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Fuqua, M.D.; son William Robert Fuqua Jr.; sisters Delma Morris, Dimple Jones and Margie Gulledge; brother Thomas Gray; and sister-in-law Kaye Fuqua.
A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A public visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. In compliance with current health and safety directives, family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building for visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences and memories for the family of Shirley Fuqua may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented