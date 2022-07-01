LIVERMORE — Shirley H. Bell, 86, of Livermore went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Shirley May Hoover was born May 18, 1936, in Ohio County, to the late Duard and Sally Patton Hoover and was married to Roy Ford Bell August 15, 1957. Shirley retired from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting and watching her hummingbirds.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy “Fordie” Bell, who died November 14, 2018.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Bell (Bill Johnson) of Livermore and Retha Chambers (Chris) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Nolen Johnson (Ashley Eaton), Dustin Johnson, Jackson Kassinger (Kendall), and Laramie Kassinger (Heather Burden); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Shirley’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Shirley H. Bell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
