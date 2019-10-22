Shirley H. Leach, 76, of Owensboro, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Owensboro Center. She was born on March 27, 1942, in Owensboro to the late Ira and Mamie Hazelrigg.
She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Leach, and her sisters, Izetta Vaughn, and Judy Hazelrigg.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Basham; and niece Marcha Kindred.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
