Shirley J. Griffin, 76, of Rosine, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Ohio County to the late James W. Hohimer and Katherine McDaniel Hohimer. Shirley retired from Houchens and was a member of Rosine Missionary Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Terry Griffin.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one daughter, Lynnann (Darin) Green of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Eddie (Brenda) Hohimer of Olation and Keith (Sandy) Hohimer of Centertown; one sister, Tina (Joe) Lamar of Cromwell; two grandchildren, Darin (Kailie) Green Jr. and Seth (Ashley) Green; and one great granddaughter, Willow Green.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Bro. Kenny Sapp officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from 10 a.m. until time-of-service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Shirley J. Griffin by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral.com.
