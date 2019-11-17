Shirley J. Hummel, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Wellington Parc. She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Canton, Ohio, to the late George and Clara Bernhardt Voll. Shirley had worked as a registered nurse and was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the family cabin at Rough River and going on family vacations. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marty and Forest Voll; and two sisters, Violet Voll and Elsie Baab.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, James A. "Jim" Hummel; her son, Dirk A. Hummel of Owensboro; her daughter, Holly K. Wahl and husband, Scott, of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Britni (Zack) Jenkins, Kyle Hummel, Samantha (Hugh) Cravens and Skyler Wahl, all of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy Morris of Rockledge, Florida.
The funeral service for Shirley Hummel will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Shirley Hummel can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
