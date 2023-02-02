Shirley Jean Curtis, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 17, 1935, in Chandler, Indiana to the late Hardin Sapp and Dorothy Sapp Phillips. Shirley was of the Baptist faith, and a lover of flowers and all animals. She enjoyed reading her Bible and completing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor “Bill” Curtis; her son, Thomas Curtis; and several brothers and sisters.
Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (James) Greenland and Mike (Rachel) Curtis; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Aaron Isom, Matthew Curtis, Bryson Curtis, Nicole Class, and Dena Anderson; several great-grandchildren including Eleanor Isom, Christian Isom, Alexis Isom, and Madalyn Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Shirley Curtis may be left at www.glenncares.com.
