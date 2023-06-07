Shirley Jean Kendall, 74, of Owensboro, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Madisonville Dec. 15, 1948, to the late John Jones and Mary Pauline Gower Jones. She worked in the finance industry.
Survivors include her children, Shannon Matthis (Cary) and Christopher Kendall; grandchildren, Nicholas Matthis and Jordan Matthis; and several cousins including Debbie Gower, Barbara Edge, and Tony Offutt.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, June 9, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service and burial will be 3 p.m. Friday at New Suthards Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented