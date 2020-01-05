MARYVILLE, Tenn. -- Shirley Jean Story Patton brought joy and wonderment to many for three-quarters of a century from Dec. 30, 1944, to Jan. 3, 2020.
She was always helping those who needed a hand getting up and those that needed help staying up. As a skilled watercolor painter, she was a delight to the group of painters she met with every week. For better exercise of her lungs, she was in a group of harmonica players named Rare Aire, who brought delight and pleasure to many people who could not get out and about, so the Rare Aire would go where they could entertain. Even the Tennessee Theater for Monday Madness got raving reviews.
Shirley leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David; her sons, David C Patton II with wife Linda, and John R Patton (Robbie) with husband Joshua; grandchildren of David's, Kathrynn Patton, Matthew Patton, Andrew Wilson and Jacob Wilson; and of Robbie's, Theodore and Jasper; and great-grandchildren of Kathrynn's, Wyatt, Kennsleigh, Shae, Willow and Rowan.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carl E Story Sr.; mother Pattie Peach Story; brothers Allen G Story (Jackie) and Donnie G Story.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Morris McCarty (Eddie); brothers Tommy D Story (Bonnie) and Carl E Story Jr. (Debbie); sisters-in-law Judith Killman and Rebecca Jill Connolly (Jack); and brother-in-law Timothy (Tim) Patton (Melanie).
There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Union Grove UMC, 1151 Lane Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
