BEAVER DAM — Shirley Lois Smith Osborne, 70, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her companion of 32 years, Raymond Fulkerson; sons, Jason Osborne, David Osborne, and Joey Osborne; daughter, Amanda Lindsey; and sister, Martha Raley.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Shirley Lois Smith Osborne Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
