GREENVILLE — Shirley Mae Gray, 77, of Greenville, died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Lee Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Angela Flener and Debbie (Rick) Brannon; sons, Harold (Cindy) Gray and Shane (Laura) Gray; brothers, Bill (Ellen) Williams, Robert (Peggy) Williams, and Russell Williams; and sister, Martha Williams Hahus.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented