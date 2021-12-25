LEWISPORT — Shirley Mae Young, 96, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Ohio County to the late George and Mary Esther McMahan. Shirley was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and a homemaker. Shirley was a 1943 graduate of Daviess County High School. She was involved in the Golden Years Quilting Club at church, the “Old Sew and Sews,” was very active at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, O.T. Young; grandson Kevin Gilliam; sisters Martine Newcomb, Mary Ruth Cilia and Dorothy Nuckols; and brothers Melvin, Bill, George, Vernon and Donnie Joe McMahan.
Shirley is survived by her children, Steve (Anne) Young, Mary Beth (Ed) Roehm, Mike (Suzee) Young, Gary (Phyllis) Young, Lana (Glenn) Jones and Donna (Darrell) Wall; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie Snyder; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Shirley’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church.
