LEXINGTON -- Shirley Margaret Smith Brown, 88, of Lexington, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 1:17 p.m. at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother and a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Ben F. Brown; daughters Judy S. Brown of Bowling Green and Linda G. Brown of Shelbyville; family friend and chosen son, Terry Yewell of Lexington; sister-in-law Helen (Leonard) Brown of Bowling Green; and grandchildren Geoffrey Blum, Clay Fergerson, Ava Fergerson and Mary Margaret Blum.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
