Shirley McKay, 87, of Owensboro, passed away May 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Evanslanding, Indiana, on March 28, 1933, to the late Echol and Ruth Webb Cook. Shirley was a lifelong Christian and enjoyed serving in many ways. She enjoyed taking care of people and was full of life. Shirley was fun to be around and loved spending time with with family during cookouts, gatherings and enjoyed taking care of her flower garden.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her son, Leslie Tyler “Butch” Mulligan and sister, Maxine Oliver.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph McKay; children, Debbie Roberts (Larry), Scott Mulligan (Bonnie), Kevin Mulligan, and Shannon Mike; grandchildren, Ashley Riherd, Melanie Petzold, Jeremy Mulligan, Jessica Mulligan, Alex Mike, Nick Mike, Shane Steele, Ryan Mulligan, Erin Mulligan; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Meredith and brother, Echol Cook (Kathy).
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. McKay’s funeral service at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. A drive-through visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehab for the great care and love they gave to Shirley McKay.
Condolences for the family of Shirley McKay may be given by visiting www.glenncares.com.
