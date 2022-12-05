Shirley Nelson Spinks, 81, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Heartford House surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Aug. 20, 1941, to the late Buck and Lillie Nelson. She enjoyed trips to Florida to escape the winter weather.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Natalie Spinks.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Gene Spinks, Sr..; sons, Gene Spinks, Jr. and Nick (Misty) Spinks; daughter Sherry (David) Beitler; brother Gerald (Judy) Nelson; grandchildren, Brooke Jaycox, Corey Spinks, Chris Beitler, Adam Beitler, Cody Spinks, and Donnya Hayden; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
