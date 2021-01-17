Shirley Revlett, 86, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Shirley Ann Phillips was born July 21, 1934, in Sacramento to the late Albert William and Ann Nettie Galloway Phillips, was married to Audrey Bodley “Sam” Revlett on Nov. 15, 1951, until his death Dec. 10, 1998, and was later married to Russell Earl Revlett in February 2010 until his death Nov. 23, 2016.
Shirley was the president of Shirley Mining Inc. and a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She was an active member of McLean County Senior Citizens, enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, Shirley was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Skimehorn; and by two sisters, Aurelia Phillips and Dean Miller.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Revlett (Lisa) of Sacramento and Sam Revlett (Teresa) of Georgetown; two daughters, Constance Revlett of Owensboro and Sherri Ahaus (Gary) of Sunman, Indiana; six grandchildren, Sabrena Fulkerson, Stefanie Skimehorn (Chad), D’Arcy Igleheart (Garret), Grayson Revlett, Campbell Revlett (Megan) and Beau Revlett; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Private family graveside services will be held Monday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. There will be no public services. Shirley’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday
on www.musterfuneral
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Shirley’s family.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Shirley Revlett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
