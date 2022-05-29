Shirley Royal Gray, 81, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born April 24, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Jess and Marie Royal.
Shirley was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. Shirley’s greatest accomplishment in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved Conway Twitty, walks, and watching TV, but most of all she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald N. Gray; son-in-law, Mark Fortner; and brother, James Royal.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Gray and Kim Best (Steve); grandchild, Cheyenne Best; special niece, Sharon Troutman; special great niece, Jessica Waller; friend and caregiver, Alice Berry; brothers-in-law, Gene Gray and Terry (Brenda) Gray; sister-in-law,
Patricia Lawson.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 11 on Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Shirley Gray Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St. Owensboro, KY 42301. Funeral Services will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com
