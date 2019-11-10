Shirley Spainhoward Saunders, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Owensboro Center. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on Aug. 6, 1937, to the late Jesse and Velma Isbell Veazy. Shirley was retired from Miles Farm Supply where she was employed as the secretary office manager. She was a member of Fairmont Baptist Church in Minnesota. Shirley enjoyed shopping, camping, fishing, going to yard sales and watching the Hallmark channel.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Spainhoward, her brother, Donald Isbell, and two grandchildren, Caitlin Sikes and Christopher Spainhoward.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 13 years, Dale Saunders, her children, Gary Spainhoward, Lori (Armando) Spainhoward Mendoza, both of Owensboro, Kim (Roger) Spainhoward Sikes, of Utica, Mischelle Spainhoward McDaniel, of Florida; her four stepchildren, Vicky Goshorn, Wesley Saunders, Beverly Billings and Timothy Saunders; her grandchildren, Ashley Sikes, Marisa Visnofsky, Brad Sikes, Maria Rios-Mendoza, Celena Crabtree; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Asher Visnofsky, and her beloved dog, Molly.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Mitch Donahue officiating. Entombment to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Spainhoward Saunders at www.haleymcginnis.com
