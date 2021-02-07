LIVERMORE — Shirley Stringer Sonner, 83, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Shirley Jean Stringer was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Detroit to the late Rigdon Haynes and Irene Hopkins Stringer.
Shirley was a previous co-owner and bookkeeper of A & S Fabricating in the early years and a lifelong member of Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church, where she previously served as the secretary/treasurer and pianist for more than 20 years. She was a talented artist who painted many beautiful paintings, was an avid reader and loved working in her flowerbeds when she was physically able. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and missed her Saturday night card playing group of friends as her health declined. She was a devout Christian who shared her faith and ended her conversations by always saying, “I love you, and Jesus loves you.”
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her three children, Henry Sonner; by a brother, George Stringer; and by her sister, Genevie Stringer.
Survivors include three daughters, Fairy Venea Hounton (Les), Sabrina Ann Sonner (Karl Davis) and Karen Irene Whitaker (Dennie), all of Island; five grandchildren, Cristen Kemper (Shawn), Rachel Lamb, Whitney Parker (Anthony), Katlyn Edwards (Hank) and Henry Lee Bidwell; four great-grandchildren, Kaiden Kemper, Karlie Kemper, Landon Parker and Liam Parker; and her devoted companion and best friend of many years, David Everly of Island.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Pierce officiating. Burial will be in the Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Shirley’s services will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Shirley’s family.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Shirley’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Shirley’s family would also like to express their appreciation to her primary care nurse practitioner, Crystal Everly Ward, her daytime caregivers, Stacy Haley and Carolyn Spurrier and to Care Tenders of Hartford, as each one gave their own special and personalized care to their mother.
The Shirley Stringer Sonner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Worthington Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Jonathon Miller, 316 Latham Lane, Island, KY 42350.
