Shirley Sue Hurt, 84, of Owensboro, formerly of Centertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Owensboro. She was born in Ohio County to the late Edwin and Dova Tichenor Martin. Shirley enjoyed gardening and rescuing pets. She was a member of Masonville Baptist Church, where she had served as historian and was secretary/treasurer of the Winsome Sunday school class.
Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Goodall; two sisters, Linda Brock and Barbara Mormon; and a brother, Dalton Martin.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Hurt; daughter Christie (Steven) Schenk; two sons, Craig Goodall (Tamara) and Stephen Goodall (Kellie Stuart); grandchildren Jarad Goodall, Jamisyn Rodimel, Craig Goodall, Billy Goodall, Ayana Bing-Goodall and Zachary Bing-Goodall; and two sisters, Joyce Barnes and Mary Starnes.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ben White officiating. Burial will be in Centertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to state regulations, we can only seat 50% of our capacity and masks are required.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231, Utica, KY 42376.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
