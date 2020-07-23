ROCKPORT — Shirley Watson Smith passed away on July 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born on Oct. 4, 1931, to Walter and Ann Watson of McHenry.
She retired from G.E. in Owensboro and was a historian. She wrote a book on the History of McHenry, Kentucky, where she attended school, and one on the History of Rockport and Echols, Kentucky, where she lived. She helped start the Ohio County Genealogy Society and served as president.
She was the first woman to serve on the Rockport city council and served one term as mayor. She was a member of Pond Run Baptist Church where she had served as teacher, Sunday school secretary and church clerk over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ann Watson; two half-sisters, Juanita and Virginia; and her husband of 52 years, Ray Smith, Jr.
She is survived by daughters, Lana (Roy) Stevens, Rhonda (Donnie) Travis and Karen (Dudley) Igleheart; seven grandchildren, Robbie (Alicia) Stevens, Lori Stevens, Timothy Stevens, Dennis Hoskins, Heather (Anthony) DePriest, Christopher (Jennifer) Igleheart and Cori (Eric) Tingley; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with another expected in September.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mrs. Smith’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Shirley Watson Smith by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented