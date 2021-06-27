Shirlie L. Chinn, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born in Red Hill on Aug. 16, 1936, to the late Charlie Chinn and Mary Pittman Chinn. He attended First Free Will Baptist Church. Shirlie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict as an Airman 2nd Class. He was retired from Yager Materials, where he was a truck driver, and was a member of McLean County Fish & Game.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Ann Chinn, on Dec. 14, 2019; and a son, Charlie Chinn.
Survivors include a daughter, Theresa Chinn of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Tonya Nugent (Chris Hall) and Billy and wife Jennifer Clark; four great-grandchildren, Anastasia Clark, Madison Slaton, Ethan Clark and Jordan Clark; and two sisters, Betty Staples and Brenda Evans.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
