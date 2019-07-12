BEAVER DAM -- Shona Lee Holley Givens, 55, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born Nov. 12, 1963, in Bowling Green to the late William Guffy and Brenda Grimes Myers. Aside from her parents, Shona was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janie.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Bobby D. Givens of Beaver Dam; four brothers, two stepchildren, Robert A. Givens of McHenry and Rachel A. Givens of Madisonville; David (Wendy) Myers of Navarre, Florida, Dale (Kelly) Guffy of Owensboro, Chris Myers of Louisville and Mark Poteet of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Shona's family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Shona Lee Holley Givens by visiting her memorial tribute page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
