Shonda Star-Janetta Barnes Rodriguez, 37, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She worked as a CNA at the Wendell Foster Center and nursing homes.
Survivors include her husband, Eder Rodriguez; children Tatijana Crowe, Jesse Walker Barnes, Reese Rodriguez and Araseli Rodriguez; mother Lois Barnes; father Wayne Barnes; siblings Erik Clark and Dewayana Barnes; and her twin sister, Shelevia Barnes.
There will be a service with limited attendance. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Rodriguez shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy: Shonda’s family, c/o Lois Barnes, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
