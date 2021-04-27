Shyril Jean Johnson, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Muhlenburg County to the late Leonard M. and Muriel Givens Huter. Shyril loved raising her house plants, cooking, and was an avid
UK basketball fan.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Julie) McDonald, of Owensboro, Dana Bernard, of Lexington, Chris (Sandra) McDonald, of Owensboro, James (Dana) Johnson, of Hartford, and Jeff (Kimberly) Johnson, of Newburgh, Indiana; ; 10 grandchildren, Micah McDonald, Sarah McDonald, Lacey McDonald, Hannah (Jackson) Nolan, Caroline Bernard, John Bernard, Victoria McDonald, Kyle McDonald, Nolan McDonald, and Sarah Johnson; one great-grandchild; a sister, Janice (Gary) Snyder, of Washington state; and a brother, John Huter of Houston, Texas.
There will be a memorial service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday. Burial will follow at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Muhlenburg County.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Ms. Johnson shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
