Sidney Allen Probus, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2022. He was born November 17, 1940, in Georgetown to the late Oval G. Probus and Pansy Stone Probus. Sidney was the owner and operator of Probus Barber Shop for over 20 years. He then retired from the Owensboro School System and the Owensboro Community College. He enjoyed listening to and singing good music such as the Gaither Band. Sidney loved spending time on the farm with his family, spoiling the grandchildren, and working with his tractor. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed traveling with them. Sidney was a wonderful Christian dad who led by example and would want everyone to know Jesus as he did.
He will be remembered as a soft-spoken, honest, selfless person, always there to help and provide.
Sidney is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lena Foster Probus; daughters, Sharon Kaye O’Bryan (Kevin) and Karen Faye Boyce; grandchildren, Zachary Daniel O’Bryan, Elizabeth Megan Vincent (Cody), and David Allen Boyce (Annagrace); great-grandchildren, Emelia Pearl and Noah Wesley; and a brother, Alexander Thurman.
The funeral service for Sidney will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Scott Seiber and Pastor Eugene Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sidney Probus may be left at www.glenncares.com.
